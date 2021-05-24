Football: Mandzukic exits AC Milan after six months

Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic confirmed Monday he was leaving AC Milan at the end of his six-month contract.

MILAN: Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic confirmed on Monday (May 24) he was leaving AC Milan at the end of his six-month contract.

The 35-year-old former Juventus and Bayern Munich player joined the club last January as cover for Zlatan Ibrahimovic but made just 11 appearances because of muscular problems and scored no goals.

"It was a pleasure to play for AC Milan," Mandzukic said in a post on Instagram. "I am thankful to the club management for giving me the opportunity, to the coaching staff for their dedicated work and to my teammates who are not only excellent players but a great group of guys.

"I am happy that we have managed to get this great club back to Champions League where it belongs and I wish everybody at the club only the best in the future."

Former seven-times European champions Milan return to the Champions League after seven a years gap thanks to finishing second in Serie A this campaign.

Mandzukic retired from international football when Croatia lost the 2018 World Cup final, then left Juventus for Al-Duhail in 2019, but departed the Qatari side by mutual consent last July.

He signed a six-month contract with an option for an additional season, making headlines in March when he gave up his salary for the month after not playing a single game because of injury.