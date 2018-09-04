Football: Marchisio joins Zenit St Petersburg on two-year deal

ST PETERSBURG: Zenit St Petersburg have signed former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio on a free transfer with the Italian agreeing a two-year contract, the Russian Premier League club said.

The 32-year-ended ended his stay at Juventus last month after spending 25 years at the club where he won seven Serie A titles as well as four Italian cups.

Advertisement

The Italy international, capped 55 times, said Zenit matched his ambition.

"After leaving Juventus, I promised I would not sign for any other Italian team, but I still wanted to find a place that shares my values," he told Zenit's website.

