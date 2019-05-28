Football: Marseille gamble with move for Villas-Boas

MARSEILLE: French club Marseille appointed former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas as the club's new coach on Tuesday (May 28) on a two-year deal to replace Rudi Garcia.

"We are delighted to hire a coach whose success is recognised at the highest level in Europe and in the world," Marseille owner Frank McCourt said in a statement.

Villas-Boas, 41, served as an assistant to Jose Mourinho before making his name at Porto, where he won three titles in 2010/11 - his only season at the club - and became the youngest coach to win a UEFA competition.

His success in his native Portugal earned him a move to Chelsea, although he lasted just seven months at Stamford Bridge before he took over at Tottenham as the successor to Harry Redknapp.

After 18 months at Spurs, Villas-Boas resurfaced at Zenit St Petersburg in 2014, guiding the club to a Russian Premier League title and cup triumph during a two-year spell.

He had been out of a job since leaving Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in November 2017, and took part in last year's Dakar Rally, withdrawing with injury after an early crash.

Marseille missed out on qualifying for European football next season following a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 this term.

"The philosophy and playing approach of Andre Villas-Boas is in line with what we want for OM and will help revitalise our project after a disappointing campaign," said McCourt.