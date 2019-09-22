Football: Marseille miss out on top spot after chaotic draw, Monaco still without a win

MARSEILLE: Olympique de Marseille missed the chance to go ahead of Paris St Germain at the top of Ligue 1 as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Montpellier on Saturday in a match that ended with three red cards being shown in stoppage time.

Montpellier took the lead in the 17th minute when Marseille defender Bouna Sarr turned a cross into his own net while the visitors saw two strikes from striker Andy Delort ruled out for offside after VAR reviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valere Germain levelled for the home side in the 74th, sending a first-time shot through a crowded penalty box into the net as the visitors' defenders struggled to cope with the rain-drenched pitch.

Tensions spilled over just before the game drew to a close as Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Montpellier's Jordan Ferri were involved in a tussle and were both shown straight red cards in added time.

Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was then also sent off for picking up two bookings, one for a foul and the other for furiously protesting the first yellow card.

Marseille are third in Ligue 1 on 11 points after six games, while Nice are second on 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Champions PSG top the standings with 12 points and a superior goal difference and they can increase their lead on Sunday when they visit Olympique Lyonnais.

Also on Saturday, AS Monaco drew 0-0 at Stade de Reims, leaving the 2017 champions sitting in the relegation zone on three points after six games and still without a victory this season.

