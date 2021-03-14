Football: Marseille shake off Brest for second win under Sampaoli

PARIS: Florian Thauvin and Michael Cuisance struck late goals as Marseille defeated Brest 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday (Mar 13), giving Jorge Sampaoli a second straight victory since his appointment as the club's new manager.

Arkadiusz Milik combined superbly with Dimitri Payet to score the opener at the Velodrome just before half-time, but Lilian Brassier's header brought Brest level with 20 minutes to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thauvin swept home first time from Luis Henrique's pass to restore Marseille's lead on 88 minutes and Cuisance, who grabbed his first OM goal with a late winner midweek against Rennes, came off the bench to add a third in stoppage time.

Sampaoli is the first Marseille coach to win his first two league games since Elie Baup in August 2012.

Marseille climbed up a place to fifth, which offers qualification to the new Europa Conference League competition next season.

League leaders Lille are unbeaten in 10 games but on Sunday they go to Monaco, who are fourth and had gone 12 unbeaten before losing at Strasbourg last time out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain host struggling Nantes and will again be without the injured Neymar.

Lyon needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere to salvage a 1-1 draw at Reims on Friday.