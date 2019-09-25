Football: Marseille struggle to draw at winless Dijon

PARIS: Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille missed out on the chance to move second in the Ligue 1 table on Tuesday (Sep 24), as they struggled to a 0-0 draw at winless Dijon.

The Portuguese coach was without influential midfielder Dimitri Payet and centre-back Boubacar Kamara due to suspensions from red cards received in last weekend's tie at home to Montpellier.

Lucas Perrin, 20, started instead of Kamara and two teenagers in Isaac Lihadji and Marley Ake were named on the bench.

Dijon's only previous point of the campaign was against Nimes earlier in the month and defeats at the Stade Gaston-Gerard to Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux leave them bottom of the table.

"For now, seeing the table where Dijon had only one point beforehand and the sides who had won here, we should have won, but it was a very difficult game for us," former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas said.

In a messy first half when the ball slid across the greasy surface, Julio Tavares went close for the home side before two decent chances for Valere Germain for the visitors.

The best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes fell to Dijon's former Newcastle midfielder Romain Amalfitano.

After a scramble near the goal from a corner the ball fell to Amalfitano outside the box but his effort sailed over the bar three minutes from the half-time whistle.

Seven minutes after the break, Dijon caused further problems to Marseille's new-look defence from a corner.

Defender Bruno Ecuele-Manga rose highest but his header could only hit the post with Steve Mandanda flat-footed.

Despite their best efforts Dijon, who have only scored thee times in six games this season, failed to beat Mandanda as Villas-Boas' men stretched their unbeaten run to half a dozen games and moved above Rennes into fourth spot.

Later on Wednesday, Leonardo Jardim's Monaco, who are yet to win this season, host Patrick Vieira's third-placed Nice in a billionaire-backed Mediterranean coast derby.

On Wednesday, champions Paris Saint-Germain welcome Reims with Kylian Mbappe sitting out with a thigh injury before an expected return for Saturday's trip to Bordeaux.

French Ligue 1 results:

Monaco 3 Nice 1

Dijon 0 Marseille 0