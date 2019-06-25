Football: Martinez, Wondolowski join Rooney in MLS All-Star squad

LOS ANGELES: Major League Soccer announced the 26-man squad for July's All-Star exhibition game against Atletico Madrid with Atlanta's record goal-scorer Josef Martinez among those joining Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the roster.

DC United's former England star Rooney and LA Galaxy's Ibrahimovic were among the Fan XI selections announced on Wednesday, selected through fan voting.

That group also included Ibrahimovic's Galaxy teammate Jonathan dos Santos, Orlando City's Nani, Graham Zusi of Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

The final 15 squad selections were made Monday, with All-Star coach James O'Connor selecting three players and league commissioner Don Garber making the final two picks.

They induced Martinez, who was the MLS Most Valuable Player last season after setting the regular-season goalscoring record of 31 and taking his total to 34 during the MLS Cup playoffs.

Martinez, 26, leads Atlanta United with 10 goals in 15 MLS games this season.

San Jose Earthquakes' Chris Wondolowski, who last month became MLS's all-time leading goal scorer, was also added, along with rising LAFC star Diego Rossi and Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

The MLS All-Stars will face 10-time La Liga champions Atletico at Orlando City's Exploria Stadium on Jul 31.