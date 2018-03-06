Football: Matic gem caps epic United fightback

Jose Mourinho's side trailed to Andros Townsend's early opener and Patrick van Aanholt's second half effort at Selhurst Park.

LONDON: Nemanja Matic capped Manchester United's stirring fightback from two goals down as the Serbia midfielder's stunning strike snatched a dramatic 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on Monday (Mar 5).

Jose Mourinho's side trailed to Andros Townsend's early opener and Patrick van Aanholt's second half effort at Selhurst Park.

But Chris Smalling got one back for United and Romelu Lukaku equalised with 14 minutes remaining.

That set the stage for Matic to score for the first time since his move from Chelsea last year with a blistering blast from the edge of the area in stoppage-time.

It was an escape act that seemed unlikely when United fell 2-0 behind after being out-fought and out-played by a Palace team fighting gamely to avoid relegation.

But Mourinho will take heart from the way his players shrugged off their limp opening to move back above Liverpool into second place in the Premier League and within 16 points of runaway leaders Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Third bottom Palace deserved better, but they remain one point from safety after a heartbreaking loss.

While injury-hit Palace had struggled badly in recent weeks, they have often proved a thorn in the side of bigger clubs at Selhurst Park.

They were given early encouragement by Mourinho's men, who were playing as though it was nothing more than a Sunday morning kick-about in the park.

United paid the price for their lethargic start in the 11th minute.

Christian Benteke was allowed to jink into the United penalty area unchecked by Smalling and when his pass picked out Townsend 18 yards from goal, the Palace winger unleashed a shot that took a wicked deflection off Lindelof as it looped past David De Gea.

United were nearly undone by more sloppy play when Matic conceded possession in midfield, but Palace striker Alexander Sorloth shot straight at De Gea.

With Matic and Paul Pogba rattled by Palace's relentless pressing, United were unable to match their opponents' intensity.

The out of form Pogba, dropped several times by Mourinho recently, was a major cause of the visitors' woes as the France midfielder wasted possession and was caught out of position time and again.

STOLE THE POINTS

He was playing so badly that United legend Gary Neville, working for Sky Sports, was moved to say: "It's like everything he does is like a YouTube or Instagram video.

"It's like it's not serious, it's like a joke to him in terms of the way he goes about things."

Mourinho kept faith with Pogba, instead sending on Marcus Rashford for Scott McTominay at half-time.

But just three minutes after the interval, United were caught cold again.

When Palace won a free-kick, Jeffrey Schlupp alertly took it quickly, sending van Aanholt scampering clear on goal.

United appealed in vain for offside but the flag stayed down and van Aanholt held his nerve to slot past De Gea for his first goal since May 2017.

Mourinho was raging on the touchline, but Smalling gave United a lifeline in the 55th minute.

The England defender had missed a good chance moments earlier, but he made amends with a clinical header from Antonio Valencia's cross.

That completely changed the momentum and even Pogba sparked into life as his curler was pushed away by Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Matic almost equalised with a thunderous strike that Benteke cleared off the line and United's pressure was rewarded in the 76th minute.

Alexis Sanchez's shot deflected off James Tomkins and ran to Lukaku, who worked himself into position to fire low past Hennessey.

United were relieved, but it took a brilliant one-handed save from De Gea, diving to his right to keep out Benteke's header, to ensure their comeback wasn't in vain.

The drama wasn't over and in stoppage-time Matic stole the points for United, seizing the loose ball on the edge of the Palace area and cracking his strike into top corner to spark wild celebrations from the visitors.