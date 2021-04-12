Football: Mayoral strike keeps Roma in touch with top four

LONDON: Borja Mayoral's first-half strike earned AS Roma a 1-0 win over Bologna on Sunday (Apr 11), ensuring Paulo Fonseca's side kept in touch with the top four in Serie A.

Bologna had plenty of chances to edge in front in the first half, but their wastefulness in front of goal proved costly as Mayoral broke clear on the counter before slotting home one minute before halftime.

The chances dried up for the visitors after the break, as Roma claimed a first league win in their last four games with ease.

The result kept seventh-placed Roma five points adrift of Napoli in fourth after 30 games played, while Bologna stayed 11th on 34 points.

