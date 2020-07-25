PSG's Mbappe doubtful for Champions League after ankle sprain

Kylian Mbappe was forced off in the first half after he was chopped down by Loic Perrin
PARIS: Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the Champions League after suffering a serious ankle injury in the French Cup final, the French champions announced on Saturday (Jul 25).

Mbappe hobbled off in the first half of Friday's game after a dreadful tackle by Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

After tests PSG revealed that he had "a sprained right ankle with significant ligament damage".

The news is a major blow for PSG with Mbappe out of next Friday's French League Cup final and unlikely to be fit in time for next month's Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.

