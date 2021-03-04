Football: McGoldrick hands Sheffield United vital win over Villa

SHEFFIELD: A poacher's goal from David McGoldrick gave bottom side Sheffield United a 1-0 home win over Aston Villa on Wednesday (Mar 3), as they overcame Phil Jagielka's sending off to grab their fourth Premier League victory of the season.

The home side took the lead on the half-hour mark when McGoldrick started an attack with a sweeping pass out to George Baldock and then timed his run perfectly, stealing in at the far post to bundle home the wing back's cross-shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strike was McGoldrick's sixth of the season and brought a welcome end to a run of three goalless games for the Blades.

Though Ollie Watkins hit the crossbar with a glancing header in the 54th minute, it was the closest Villa came as they struggled to create decent opportunities.

Jagielka was shown a red card in the 57th minute after a lengthy VAR review for a foul on Anwar El-Ghazi, who referee Robert Jones ruled was through on goal, and United were forced onto the back foot for the rest of the game.

Villa poured forward looking for an equaliser, but with playmaker Jack Grealish missing due to injury, their final ball into the box often lacked quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez came up for some corners in a frenetic four minutes of stoppage time, but his opposite number Aaron Ramsdale was rock-solid in the United goal as his side hung on.

The victory leaves them on 14 points after 27 games, 12 behind 17th-placed Newcastle United. Villa are ninth on 39 points.

"We knew it would be a tough game and it got tougher when we went down to 10 men, but it showed how much we're fighting for this club," goalscorer McGoldrick told BT Sport.

"We showed massive character. We all care about the club, we're still fighting for our lives and our future. We're still fighting until the end."