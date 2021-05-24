Football: McGoldrick strikes to end Sheffield United's season with a win

SHEFFIELD, England: Relegated Sheffield United bowed out of the Premier League with a 1-0 consolation win over Burnley at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with David McGoldrick's first-half strike enough to separate the sides.

Enda Stevens threaded a pass in the 24th minute to McGoldrick, who sprinted forward into the Burnley half and curled a right-footed shot from outside the box past Will Norris and into the bottom corner.

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades played with tempo and purpose, and had the opportunity to double their lead 10 minutes later when Chris Basham's powerful shot rattled the post.

Burnley lacked any real threat apart from Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood, who drew a handful of good saves from Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

United's seventh win of the season was not enough to lift them off the bottom of the table, and they head down to the Championship with 23 points from 38 games, having lost a whopping 29 times and drawn only twice. Burnley finished 17th with 39 points.

