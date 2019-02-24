Football: McLean double keeps Norwich top in five goal thriller

LONDON: Kenny McLean's first goals of the season secured a 3-2 win for Norwich in a thrilling encounter with Bristol City to keep the Canaries atop the Championship on Saturday (Feb 23).

Norwich once again showed their steely determination -- they have come back on several occasions this term - trailing 1-0 and then 2-1 against their in-form opponents.

However 27-year-old Scottish international McLean brought them level at 1-1 and then sealed the three points with a fabulous long range strike to bring to an end City's seven successive Championship wins.

Norwich - who are bidding to return to the Premier League after a three year hiatus - hold a two point advantage over Leeds United, who beat struggling Bolton Wanderers 2-1.

Sheffield United could go second - on goal difference - if they beat fourth-placed West Bromwich Albion later on Saturday, although Leeds have a game in hand of both.

Leeds made heavy weather of seeing off their opponents, a second-half howler by Bolton goalkeeper Remi Matthews allowing Macedonian star Ezgjan Alioski's cross to go straight into the net in the second-half.

Bolton - racked by financial problems are second from bottom four points adrift of safety - lost their sense of direction after that as manager Phil Parkinson was sent off by the referee.

For Leeds fans of a certain age it was a memorable moment as it was the first time they have beaten the same side seven times in a row since defeating Arsenal on eight occasions between 1973 and 1976.

Elsewhere Stoke City paid a handsome tribute to their legendary former goalkeeper Gordon Banks, the 1966 World Cup winner who died earlier this month aged 81.

There was a fan mosaic and a minute's silence in his honour - he spent six seasons with Stoke winning the 1972 League Cup.

In addition, Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland wore a specially-commissioned kit.

They were unable to round it off with victory, eking out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.