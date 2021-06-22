Football: Merkel urges UEFA to act responsibly for London Euro 2020 matches

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on UEFA on Tuesday (Jun 22) to act responsibly regarding plans to hold the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament in London due to safety concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in England.

"I hope that UEFA will act responsibly with regard to the Euro matches. I would not like to see packed stadiums there, and I support all efforts made by the British government to enforce the necessary hygiene measures," Merkel said.

She was speaking at a joint news conference with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, who said that the spread of the Delta variant was worrying.

