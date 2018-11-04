Football: Messi in Barca squad for Inter match, not yet cleared to play

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi was on Sunday (Nov 4) included in Barcelona's squad for Tuesday's Champions League game away to Inter Milan, little more than two weeks after breaking his arm.

The Argentinian was a surprise inclusion, although his name on the squad list was marked with an asterisk saying "the player travels without the medical all-clear".

Barca's captain and all-time top scorer was initially ruled out for approximately three weeks after sustaining the injury against Sevilla on Oct 20, although he returned to training last week.

Coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday he did not rule Messi out of playing against Inter, but said he was concerned about rushing the player back, especially as his side are on a winning run without their usual talisman.

Barca beat Sevilla 4-2 after Messi went off injured midway through the first half, convincingly beat Inter 2-0 at home and thrashed Real Madrid 5-1.

They beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on Saturday after earning a 1-0 win at Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey.



