Football: Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday

MADRID: Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test on Sunday (Aug 30) or attend training on Monday after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to leave Barcelona, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Saturday.

The paper reported Messi will send another burofax, the method by which he told the club he wanted to leave, to inform them of his decision not to attend training.

A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity.

