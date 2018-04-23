Football: Messi zooms past Ronaldo as top earner

PARIS: Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in world football while Jose Mourinho tops the managers' chart, according to France Football magazine.

The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for the current season, pulling in €126 million (US$154 million) in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue while his great Real Madrid rival is making €94 million.

Last season 'CR7' led with €87.5 million with Messi on €76.5 million.

That works out at €25,000 per minute pitch time this season for Messi in La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Cup and Supercup and four international appearances for Argentina this season, and assuming he plays all of Barcelona's five remaining games.

The two players who have split the last 10 Ballons d'Or are followed by Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar on €81.5 million in the calculations to be published by France Football on Tuesday and released to AFP on Monday.

There is a big gap to Ronaldo's Real teammate Gareth Bale on €44 million and Barca defender Gerard Pique on €29 million.

Among coaches, Manchester United's Mourinho remains the biggest earner with €26 million.

Next comes China boss Marcello Lippi on €23 million, follwoed by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, who has won the last two Champions League titles at Real and Pep Guardiola, who has just led Manchester City to the English Premier League.

Top 5 player earners (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Lionel Messi: €126 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo: €94 million

3. Neymar: €81.5 million

4. Gareth Bale: €44 million

5. Gerard Pique: €29 million

Top 5 coaches (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Jose Mourinho: €26 million

2. Marcello Lippi: €23 million

3. Diego Simeone: €22 million

4. Zinedine Zidane: €21 million

5. Pep Guardiola: €20 million