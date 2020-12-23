Football: Messias double moves Crotone off the bottom

LONDON: A first-half brace from Junior Messias, including a stylish lob, gave Crotone their second Serie A win of the season as they beat Parma 2-1 to move off the foot of the table on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian, who has spent his entire career in Italy but is playing in the top flight for the first time this season, gave the Calabrians the lead after 24 minutes with a shot on the turn.

Messias scored an even better goal a minute before halftime when he collected a long pass forward on his chest, let the ball bounce and beat keeper Luigi Sepe with a delicate lob from the edge of the area, taking his league tally to five this season.

Juraj Kucka headed one back for Parma in the 57th minute and the game then became increasingly tense, with 10 yellow cards and a scuffle on the touchline in stoppage time.

Kucka nearly equalised in the seventh minute of added time with a shot that flew past the post but Crotone held on.

The promoted side moved up to 18th with nine points, two ahead of Torino and Genoa, while Parma are 15th with 12.



