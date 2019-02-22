Football: Meunier back in PSG squad for Nimes game

PARIS: Fullback Thomas Meunier is available for Paris St Germain again as the Ligue 1 leaders seek to extend their perfect home record in Ligue 1 this season against Nimes on Saturday (Feb 23).

Belgian Meunier has been out of action since suffering a concussion a couple of weeks ago.

Advertisement

"Neymar and Edinson Cavani are out but all the others, including Thomas Meunier, are available," coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

Neymar will continue his recovery from a foot injury in Brazil while Cavani, who has resumed individual training, is still nursing a hip injury.

PSG were tested by Nimes last September as they needed two late goals for a 4-2 win, but the Crocodiles face an uphill task at the Parc des Princes.

Tuchel's side, who have a 15-point lead over second-placed Lille and a game in hand, have won all 13 of their homes games this season, scoring 47 goals and conceding five.



Advertisement