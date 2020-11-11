Football: Midfielder Fernando Gago retires after string of injuries

FILE PHOTO: Germany v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 - Final
FILE PHOTO: Football - Germany v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 - Final - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/7/14 Fernando Gago - Argentina PHOTO: Reuters/ Action Images/Carl Recine)
BUENOS AIRES: Former Real Madrid and Boca Juniors midfielder Fernando Gago ended his playing career on Tuesday after finally succumbing to a series of serious injuries.

Gago, 34, also played for AS Roma and Valencia and was on the books of Buenos Aires club Velez Sarsfield.

“We’ve lost a very important player,” Velez coach Pablo Cavallero told a local radio station in announcing the news. “The decision has been made.”

A stylish holding midfielder, Gago seriously damaged his Achilles tendon three times and twice damaged the tendons in his knee, robbing him of years at the top.

He won two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and appeared for Argentina at the 2014 World Cup and the 2008 Olympics.

Source: Reuters

