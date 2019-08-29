Football: Mihajlovic discharged from hospital following cancer treatment

MILAN: Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was discharged from hospital on Wednesday (Aug 28) after undergoing a gruelling schedule of chemotherapy for acute leukaemia.

The 50-year-old had been hailed for his exceptional courage in attending his team's Serie A opener last weekend, in spite of his condition.

The Serb watched from the bench at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi as Bologna drew 1-1 away against promoted Verona before returning to hospital in Bologna.

Mihajlovic has completed the first phase of chemotherapy without complications, the hospital confirmed to the Italian AGI news agency.

The 63-times capped former Yugoslav international could again attend the team's first home game against SPAL on Friday.

"We still need to do some tests, but at this moment I can't exclude it," Michele Cavo, head of the hospital's hematology unit, told AGI.

Mihajlovic - who also previously coached clubs including AC Milan and Sporting Lisbon - had promised players that he would be at their side for the first match of the season.

"It is aggressive, but it is beatable," the former Serbian national coach had vowed after being diagnosed.

He arrived during last season and guided the team to 10th in Serie A after a blistering run of form that saw them win eight of their last 12 games