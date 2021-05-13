Football: Milan hit seven to move closer to Champions League return

TURIN, Italy: A hat-trick from Ante Rebic helped AC Milan thrash struggling Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to move a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League next season.

Milan have not played in Europe's premier competition since 2014, but a comprehensive victory in Turin kept them third in the standings, three points clear of Juventus in fifth with two games to play.

Full back Theo Hernandez scored early on with a thunderous strike, before Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan a two-goal lead at the interval.

After the break, the floodgates opened as Brahim Diaz scored a fine goal before Rebic helped himself to his first in the 67th minute.

Two more followed from the Croatian forward to give Milan the most comfortable of wins in what was expected to be a difficult match with local rivals Torino fighting for survival down the other end of the table.

Milan are level on 75 points with Atalanta, who also won on Wednesday, in second, with the pair due to meet on the final day. Torino are four points above the relegation zone and have a game in hand on their rivals for the drop.



