Football: Milan President Scaroni resigns from Serie A council

LONDON: AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni has resigned from his position on the Serie A council following the club’s involvement in the ill-fated European Super League (ESL) project.

"Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino acknowledged the resignation from the position of League Councillor presented by the President of Milan Scaroni, thanking him for his valuable and valid contribution," read a note on the Lega Serie A website.

Milan were one of three Serie A clubs to be involved in the breakaway Super League project, along with Inter Milan and Juventus, which fell apart within days of its announcement last month.

A group of 11 Serie A clubs subsequently called for those three teams to face consequences in a joint letter to Dal Pino.

However, the 20 clubs that make up Serie A met on Wednesday and unanimously agreed to postpone any discussion about the ESL until their next meeting.

They also agreed to delay a vote on bids for the second TV rights package for the period 2021-2024.



