Football: Mina double helps Valencia reach Copa quarter-finals

MADRID: Valencia's Santi Mina struck twice as the struggling La Liga club reached the Copa del Rey quarter-finals by beating second-tier Sporting Gijon 3-0 on Tuesday (Jan 15) for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Valencia trailed 2-1 from the away leg and despite a late midweek kick off time supporters still flocked to the Mestalla stadium hoping to see their embattled team turn the tie around.

Marcelino's side took the lead when Mina nodded them in front after 65 minutes with the help of a deflection.

The Spanish forward struck again 10 minutes later, sliding to the ground to meet a low cross from close range before Ferran Torres wrapped up the victory in added time on the counter.

The result gave Valencia welcome relief from a disappointing league campaign with the weekend 1-1 draw at home to Real Valladolid leaving them 11th in the standings.

They were joined in the last eight of the Spanish Cup by Getafe, who drew 1-1 at Valladolid to progress 2-1 on aggregate.



