Football: Minnows Essen dump Leverkusen out of German Cup

ESSEN: German fourth division side Rot-Weiss Essen pulled off a stunning comeback in extra-time to beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup on Tuesday.

After being held for 90 minutes, Bundesliga side Leverkusen pulled ahead just before halftime in the extra period through Leon Bailey but Oguzhan Kefkir equalised early in the second half.

Simon Engelmann snatched an unlikely winner in the 117th minute for Essen, who knocked out second division Fortuna Dusseldorf in the last round and last lifted the Cup back in 1953.

They have not been in the Bundesliga since being relegated in 1977.

Leverkusen, who fell to a third consecutive defeat in all competitions, are fifth in the German top flight.

