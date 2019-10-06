Football: Moenchengladbach go top with Augsburg thrashing

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany: Borussia Moenchengladbach moved top of the Bundesliga on Sunday (Oct 6) after a double from Patrick Herrmann helped the unfancied outfit take advantage their Bundesliga rivals faltering with a 5-1 thumping of Augsburg.

Marco Rose's side are in first place for the first time since the 2011-12 season, two points ahead of five teams, including Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Gladbach dominated their lowly opponents and were three goals up after just 13 minutes and 4-0 ahead by half-time.

Bayern, who lost 2-1 at Hoffenheim on Saturday, surrendered top spot. Borussia Dortmund, a further two points back, and Leipzig both drew.

Gladbach hit the lead in the second minute, when Denis Zakaria tapped home from close range. Patrick Herrmann quickly scored twice to put the hosts three ahead. Alassane Plea added the fourth in the 39th minute.

Augsburg opened the second half more positively. Florian Niederlechner probed and pushed for the Bavarians before having an effort turned onto the post with 15 minutes remaining.

Niederlechner scored the away side's only goal five minutes later, but Breel Embolo made it five for Gladbach just five minutes later to seal a comprehensive victory.

In Sunday's late games, Wolfsburg have the chance to go second when they host Union Berlin, before Frankfurt close the round against Werder Bremen.

German Bundesliga results:

Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 Augsburg 1

Wolfsburg 1 Union Berlin 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Werder Bremen 2