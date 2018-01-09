Football: Monaco, Lyon to meet in French Cup

PARIS: Monaco and Lyon will play each other in the standout tie in the round of 32 of the French Cup, the draw for which was made on Monday (Jan 8) evening.

The sides are currently second and third respectively in Ligue 1, but both are nine points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain so the French Cup may offer a better chance of winning silverware.

PSG, who have won their last 34 domestic cup ties after a 6-1 victory at Rennes on Sunday, are looking to win the French Cup for the fourth year running this season.

They were handed a home tie against Guingamp, who lifted the trophy in 2014.

French Cup round-of-32 draw:

Chateauroux (Ligue 2) vs Chambly (3rd tier)

Nantes vs Auxerre (Ligue 2)

Stade Briochin (4th tier) vs Lens (Ligue 2)

Montpellier vs Lorient (Ligue 2)

Strasbourg vs Lille

Biesheim (5th tier) vs Grenoble (3rd tier)

Troyes vs Saint-Etienne

Saint-Lo (5th tier) vs Les Herbiers (3rd tier)

Bourg-en-Bresse (Ligue 2) vs Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain vs Guingamp

Canet-en-Roussillon (5th tier) vs Caen

Monaco vs Lyon

Granville (4th tier) vs Concarneau (3rd tier)

Tours (Ligue 2) vs Metz

Colomiers (4th tier) vs Sochaux (Ligue 2)

Epinal (4th tier) vs Marseille

- Matches to be played on Jan 23 and 24