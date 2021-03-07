Football: Morata double fires Juve to comeback win over Lazio

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TURIN, Italy: Two goals from Alvaro Morata helped Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday (Mar 6), closing the gap on leaders Inter Milan to seven points.

Joaquin Correa capitalised on an underhit backpass from Juve's Dejan Kulusevski before finishing well to give the visitors a surprise 14th-minute lead.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, the champions struggled to create any real openings until Adrien Rabiot scored a rare Serie A goal, firing into the roof of the net from a tight angle six minutes before the break to level.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic almost put Lazio back ahead but was denied by the crossbar, and Juve capitalised by edging ahead through a fine Morata finish in the 57th minute.

Three minutes later, Morata slotted home from the penalty spot after Aaron Ramsey had been fouled to make sure of a win that moved Juve on to 52 points, one behind AC Milan.

Milan and Inter are in action on Sunday and Monday respectively.

A third defeat in four league games dented Lazio's top-four hopes, with Simone Inzaghi's men down in seventh on 43 points, six behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

