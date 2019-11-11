Football: Morata makes it six in a row as Atletico move third

MADRID: Alvaro Morata hit his sixth goal in as many games in all competitions as Atletico Madrid moved third in La Liga with a 3-1 win over struggling Espanyol on Sunday (Nov 10).

Morata thumped home his fifth league goal of the season just before the hour mark to put Atletico in front in Madrid after Sergi Darder had shocked the Wanda Metropolitano with fine opener seven minutes before the break.

The 27-year-old also set up Angel Correa to level the scores in first-half stoppage time as he continued his superb recent form which has seen him find his shooting boots after not scoring since the first game of the season.

Koke rounded off the victory in added time when he collected Diego Costa's low cross to slot the third past Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Diego Simeone's side stay just a point behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, easy winners over Eibar and Celta Vigo respectively on Saturday, but move above Real Sociedad, who drew 1-1 with Leganes on Friday.

Espanyol meanwhile stay second-from-bottom after their third league defeat on the bounce, adding to a dismal domestic run that has seen them win just once since mid-September.

