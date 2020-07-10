Football: More frustration for Inter as Verona snatch late 2-2 draw

VERONA, Italy: Inter Milan suffered more frustration and missed a chance to reclaim third place in Serie A as Verona scored a late equaliser to hold them a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

After their shock 2-1 home defeat by Bologna on Sunday, Inter were in more trouble when Darko Lazovic gave Verona a second-minute lead.

Antonio Candreva levelled four minutes after the break and Federico Dimarco deflected the ball into his own net to give Inter a 2-1 lead in the 55th only for Miguel Veloso to level for the hosts with fives minutes left.

Inter are fourth with 65 points, having been overtaken by Atalanta after their 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Wednesday, and are 10 adrift of leaders Juventus with seven games to play. Verona are ninth with 43.

