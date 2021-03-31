Football: Mount fit for England ahead of Poland clash

LONDON: In-form midfielder Mason Mount has been declared fit for England's home World Cup qualifier against Poland on Wednesday after shaking off a minor injury.

The Chelsea player scored England's second goal in the 2-0 win over Albania at the weekend - a victory that left England top of Group I ahead of the clash with Poland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He didn't warm up with the rest of the team today, but he did the rest of the session after so he should be fine," Southgate told a news conference.

The 22-year-old has started in seven successive England games and is expected to continue that run against the Poles.

Poland's preparations have been turned upside down with captain and record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski having been ruled out with a knee injury.

They have also been disrupted by positive COVID-19 tests although one of the two players named on Tuesday, Grzegorz Krychowiak, has travelled after a second test was negative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's a huge boost, with his quality and experience," Poland head coach Paulo Sousa said of the Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder.

Kamil Piatkowski, Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski all tested positive for COVID-19.

