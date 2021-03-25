Football: Muntari strikes as Qatar beat Luxembourg 1-0 in friendly

LONDON: Qatar striker Mohammed Muntari's first-half goal helped the 2022 World Cup hosts beat 10-man Luxembourg 1-0 in an international friendly at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Hungary on Wednesday (Mar 24).

Felix Sanchez's side went ahead in the 12th minute through Muntari's side-footed shot. Luxembourg's Aldin Skenderovic was dismissed following a second yellow card in the 87th minute.

Qatar, who have qualified automatically for the World Cup and must rely on friendly games to prepare for the tournament, have been included as a guest team in European World Cup qualifying Group A.

The move mirrors the approach taken by France for the 2016 European Championship that they hosted. Qatar's matches will not count towards the qualification process and will be categorised as friendly internationals.

They will play against whichever team has a free date on a given matchday in Group A - which includes Portugal, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg and Ireland.