Football: My future is tomorrow, says under-pressure Sarri

REUTERS: Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has brushed off questions about his future with the Serie A leaders, saying that such speculation is simply part of the sport and that he intends to honour his contract.

"My future is tomorrow," Sarri told reporters ahead of Monday's match at home to fourth-placed Lazio. "We have to concentrate on our the matches, starting from tomorrow. The rest is a consequence.

"Asking me about if I am worried for my future is like asking a Formula One driver if he is afraid to go fast," added the 61-year-old.

"It's part of my profession - if you win, you are doing well, if you lose, you are doing badly... Football is difficult, wherever you are."

Sarri is in the first year of a three-season contract but it has been a bumpy ride even though the Turin side are closing in on a ninth successive title.

He has struggled to impose his own style of football, having to build a team around 35-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and Juve have failed to win any of their last three games. They also lost the Coppa Italia final to Napoli on penalties last month.

Sarri said the current situation, where the final 12 rounds of Serie A matches have been crammed into six weeks following a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus, was tough for all the teams.

"It's a strange moment because ... it's difficult for everyone," he said.

Juventus have 77 points with five matches to play, six ahead of Inter Milan - who were away to AS Roma later on Sunday - and Atalanta, who have played one game more. Lazio have 69 after taking only one point from their last four matches.

