Football: Nantes fined over use of flares in Sala tributes

PARIS: Nantes were fined a total of €21,000 (US$23,800) by the French league's disciplinary committee on Wednesday (Feb 20) after supporters set off flares during tributes for the late Emiliano Sala.

The club incurred a fine of €16,500 for the "use of pyrotechnics and throwing objects" during the game against Saint-Etienne on Jan 30, their first since the striker's plane disappeared over the Channel.

Advertisement

They were also punished for the same reasons following their home game against Nimes on Feb 10, three days after Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage of the plane.

The league declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Sala had signed for Cardiff City for a club record £15 million (US$19 million) last month and was flying to his new team from former side Nantes when his plane went missing on Jan 21.