Football: Napoli go fourth at Juventus' expense with win over Torino

ROME: Napoli climbed above Juventus into fourth place in Serie A with a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Torino on Monday (Apr 26) thanks to early goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side went level with the champions on 66 points, but leapfrogged them in the standings due to their superior goal difference, as the two sides’ head-to-head record is even.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Third-placed AC Milan also have 66 points but face Lazio later on Monday, while Atalanta in second are two points further ahead in a close race for Champions League qualification.

Bakayoko fired home a swerving shot from the edge of the box after 11 minutes, and Napoli had their second two minutes later when Osimhen’s effort was deflected into the bottom corner.

The visitors came close to making the win more comfortable as Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne efforts rattled the post either side of the break, before Torino midfielder Rolando Mandragora picked up a second yellow card late on.

Torino remain 16th with 31 points, level with Cagliari and Benevento below them, but Davide Nicola’s side have a game in hand.



Advertisement