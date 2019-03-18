Football: Napoli goalkeeper Ospina hospitalised after head injury

MILAN: Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina was taken to hospital on Sunday after collapsing unconscious on the pitch following a knock to the head earlier in a Serie A game against Udinese.

The Colombia international received treatment after colliding with striker Ignacio Pussetto ten minutes into the game at the Stadio San Paolo.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, was treated on the pitch and returned to play with bandages around his head.

But after 41 minutes later, Ospina collapsed to the ground as medics rushed onto the pitch, with the player stretchered off and transferred to hospital in an ambulance for tests.

Reports later said that the goalkeeper had regained consciousness and was undergoing an MRI scan.