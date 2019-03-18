Football: Napoli keeper Ospina improving after head injury scare

MILAN: Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina remains under observation in hospital but is improving after his frightening collapse following a knock to the head in an Italian league game at the weekend, his father Hernan said on Monday (Mar 18).

The Colombia international had received treatment after colliding with striker Ignacio Pussetto minutes into the game at the Stadio San Paolo.

The 30-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, returned to play with bandages around his head after receiving stitches to his forehead.

But 41 minutes later, Ospina collapsed to the ground and was transferred by ambulance to the nearby San Paolo hospital for tests.

"I haven't had a chance to talk to my son yet because he's still in intensive care," his father Hernan Ospina told Naples-based Radio CRC.

"I know he's fine because my wife is there. He was given a CT scan and a series of checks.

"The national team spoke to a doctor from Medellin to understand more about what happened and he said he'd be off the pitch for a fortnight."

Ospina, who has 94 caps for the national side, will miss Colombia's international friendlies against Japan on March 22 and South Korea four days later.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti visited Ospina on Monday morning at the Pineta Grande Clinic where he was transferred and placed under observation for 24 hours after Sunday's game.

The player will be discharged later on Monday, according media reports in Italy.

Napoli, meanwhile, are reported to have ordered an investigation into decisions taken by medics, who allowed Ospina to continue playing, and transferred him initially to the nearby San Paolo hospital where there is no neurosurgery department.

Ospina suffered "a hypotensive crisis resulting from a head injury," Napoli had said on Sunday, which is a sudden fall in blood pressure which can cause dizziness and fainting.

Ospina played for six years with French club Nice before joining Arsenal in 2014. He arrived in Napoli last August on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

He has played 14 league games for Serie A runners-up Napoli including Sunday's 4-2 win over Udinese.