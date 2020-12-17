Football: Former Singapore national captain Nazri Nasir suffers mild stroke after hospital admission

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore national skipper Nazri Nasir suffered a mild stroke after he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday (Dec 16) for a medical procedure, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday.

In response to queries from CNA, the FAS said that Nazri, who is also head coach of Singapore Premier League side Young Lions, is currently recuperating under the care of his doctors.

"We request that his and his family's privacy be respected during this time," said an FAS spokesperson. “Everyone at FAS would like to send their best wishes for a speedy recovery to coach Nazri.”

Nazri, a former midfielder for the Lions, was part of Singapore's 1998 Tiger Cup winning side. He also had a brief stint as caretaker coach of the national team and is the national team's assistant coach to Tatsuma Yoshida.