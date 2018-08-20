Football: Ndidi signs new six-year deal at Leicester

LONDON: Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new contract that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2024, the Premier League side have announced.

Nigeria international Ndidi joined Leicester from Belgian side Genk in the 2016-17 season and has made 52 Premier League starts to establish himself as a key member of the team.

Advertisement

"I'm very happy to sign this contract with Leicester City. I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I'm thrilled to be here for six more years," the 21-year-old Ndidi told the club website.

The tough-tackling midfielder was voted Leicester's Young Player of the Year in the past two seasons.

Leicester beat Wolverhampton Wanderers for their first win of the new season over the weekend. Claude Puel's team visit Southampton on Saturday (Aug 25).

