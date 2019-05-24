Football: Neuer to make cup final return for Bayern

BERLIN: Bayern Munich's goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will play in this weekend's German Cup final against RB Leipzig, coach Niko Kovac revealed on Friday (May 24).

Neuer, 33, has been out injured since mid-April after sustaining a calf injury in a Bundesliga game against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

The Bayern number one had hoped to return to the first team two weeks ago, but was still out of action when Bayern wrapped up the league title in Munich last weekend.

Kovac, though, said on Friday that his captain would be back on the pitch at the Berlin Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening.

"Manuel will play tomorrow, because he is our captain and has played well this season," said the Bayern coach.

Neuer said that the cup final in Berlin was always "something special".

"The coach knows that I have missed the last few weeks, but we have played some matches in training so I am well prepared."

Kovac also revealed that midfielder Leon Goretzka would not be fit for the final against Leipzig.

Neuer, who missed last year's final due to injury, said he could sympathise with Goretzka.

"It is an emotional game tomorrow. I feel for Leon, because he is injured and will miss his first ever cup final," said the Bayern keeper.