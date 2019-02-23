Football: New recruits have Monaco moving in right direction again

PARIS: Brought back last month for a second spell in charge along with eight new signings, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim says the new faces have helped get the struggling principality side moving in the right direction once again.

"The club have done great work with the new signings who have brought more balance to the squad," said Jardim, whose side face Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday (Feb 24) night.

Advertisement

Sacked in October after more than four years in charge, a spell which included leading Monaco to the title and Champions League semi-finals in 2017, Jardim was reappointed in January after Thierry Henry's disastrous stint at the helm came to an end after just three months.

Monaco's results have improved sharply since Jardim came back in, with the principality club taking seven points from a possible nine in the league this month.

A 1-0 win at home to Nantes last weekend lifted them out of the relegation zone and up to 16th in the table.

It was new arrival Gelson Martins who scored the only goal of that game, having also netted in the 2-2 draw at Montpellier a week earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is fast and technically really good on the ball. He has surprised a lot of people, but he is a lad who has always worked hard in order to succeed," Jardim said of his fellow Portuguese.

Winger Martins, 23, was signed on loan in January from Atletico Madrid, for whom he had been used sparingly since joining from Sporting Lisbon last year.

"Now he is getting the chance to show all of his talent," added Jardim.

MAJOR TEST

Six of Monaco's January recruits featured in the win over Nantes, including Cesc Fabregas, who had been coaxed from Chelsea to team up with his old friend Henry.

He played in midfield alongside Portugal international Adrien Silva, signed on loan from Leicester City.

Sunday's game with Lyon at the Stade Louis II promises to be a major test of the recent improvements under Jardim, although Lyon may still be feeling the effects of their Champions League game in midweek.

They drew 0-0 at home to Barcelona in the first leg of their last-16 tie, keeping their hopes alive heading into the return at the Camp Nou on Mar 13.

Paris Saint-Germain have continued their relentless march towards another Ligue 1 title, beating both Saint-Etienne and Montpellier since their 2-0 triumph at Manchester United last week.

Kylian Mbappe scored in all three of those matches, including in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Montpellier.

However, coach Thomas Tuchel could be tempted to rest the 20-year-old superstar for Saturday's home meeting with mid-table Nimes.

PSG's lead over Lille in second was 15 points, with a game in hand, before the latter played at Strasbourg on Friday evening.

Sunday will also see Nantes play Bordeaux in a meeting of the late Emiliano Sala's two former clubs.