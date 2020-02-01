Football: New-signing Piatek unable to break deadlock on Hertha debut

BERLIN: Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek made his Hertha Berlin debut on Friday (Jan 31), just over 24 hours after signing from AC Milan, but failed to break the deadlock in a goalless home draw against Schalke.

Under head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, Hertha splashed out on two strikers before the transfer window closed, signing Matheus Cunha from RB Leipzig on Friday, a day after recruiting Piatek.

The pair reportedly cost Hertha around 41 million euros (US$45 million) in transfer fees.

Cunha is away with the Brazil u-20 squad at a qualification tournament in Colombia for the Tokyo Olympics, but Piatek was thrown straight into action in Berlin.

The 24-year-old scored four goals on his AC Milan debut in August 2018, but failed to get on the scoresheet at the Olympic Stadium despite several chances.

After coming on with an hour gone, Piatek headed wide, then fired just over in the final 10 minutes.

With time running out, Schalke handed a debut to French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 20, who they signed on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona.

The result leaves Schalke sixth in Germany's top flight while Hertha stay 13th.