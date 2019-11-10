Football: New York City splits with ex-Guardiola assistant Torrent

NEW YORK: New York City FC, which had the second-best record in Major League Soccer this year, has parted ways with coach Domenec Torrent, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The team announced the amicable split with the 57-year-old Spaniard and his staff on Friday (Nov 8), a little more than two weeks after NYCFC, which topped the Eastern Conference with 64 points, was ousted by Toronto in the MLS playoffs.

Torrent replaced Patrick Vieira in June 2018 as coach of NYCFC.

"This is the right time for myself and my family to look for other opportunities as I develop my career as a head coach," Torrent said.

"I would like to thank NYCFC for giving me this opportunity. I've learned a lot during my time at the club."

NYCFC Vice Chairman Marty Edelman said the timing also worked for the team.

"In discussions with Dome since our season finished, we've decided that this is the right moment for both parties to focus on new opportunities," Edelman said.