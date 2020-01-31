Football: Newcastle complete loan deal for Spurs defender Rose

REUTERS: Newcastle United said they have signed defender Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is Newcastle manager Steve Bruce's third signing of the January transfer window and follows midfielders Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb into the club, who are 14th in the Premier League.

"It's a great honour for me to be here," Rose, who has 29 England caps, told Newcastle's website. "I'm so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I'm looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I'm playing."

Rose had said in November that he was prepared to run down the final 18 months of his contract at Tottenham and leave for free after not being handed a new deal.

Earlier this month, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho played down reports of a training ground row with Rose after the full-back was left out of the goalless draw against Watford.

Bruce said he was pleased to secure a deal for Rose to boost their defence, which has conceded 36 goals in 24 matches.

"It's been clear we've needed some help in the left-back position, so we're absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny's calibre through the door," Bruce said.

"He's proven quality, as he's shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It's a big coup for us to get him here and we're looking forward to working with him."

Rose could make his Newcastle debut in Saturday's home game against bottom-placed Norwich City.

