Football: Newcastle's Shelvey to have hernia operation

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Newcastle United v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 20, 2020 Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey reacts Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby/File Photo
LONDON: Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey is to have a hernia operation in London on Monday (Oct 26) and could be sidelined until mid-November, manager Steve Bruce said.

The 28-year-old midfielder played in Newcastle's first five Premier League games this season but missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It's a sportsman's hernia so we think he might be available after the international break," Bruce told reporters, adding that he suffered the injury while taking a free-kick against Manchester United last week.

Newcastle, 14th with eight points from six games, host leaders Everton next weekend.

Source: Reuters

