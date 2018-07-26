Football: Newcastle sign Swiss defender Schar

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have signed Switzerland defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday (Jul 26).

British media reported Newcastle activated a 3 million pounds release clause in the 26-year-old's contract with the Spanish club.

Schar made 25 appearances for Deportivo in La Liga last season, having moved to Spain from Hoffenheim a year ago.

"I hope to start training with the team soon and I'm looking forward to everything that’s coming," he said in a statement. "At the moment, I just want to get started."

Schar featured in three of Switzerland's four World Cup matches in Russia, helping his team progress from the group stage, before missing their last-16 defeat by Sweden through suspension.

The ball-playing centre-back becomes the Newcastle's fourth recruit in the close season window as manager Rafa Benitez continues to operate on a tight budget.

Newcastle, who finished 10th in the league last season, begin their new campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug 11.

