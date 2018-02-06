Football: Neymar gets US$3.8m a month, PSG pays 12 of highest Ligue 1 salaries

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain pays 12 of the 13 largest player salaries in the French league, led by Neymar, who makes €3.07 million (US$3.8 million) gross a month, more than twice as much as the next highest earner, sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday (Feb 6).

Behind Neymar, PSG players occupy the next seven places: Uruguayan Edinson Cavani makes €1.54 million a month, French teenager Kylian Mbappe earns €1.5 million and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva makes €1.33 million.

Then come Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria and Brazilian defender Marquinhos, both on €1.12 million, Italian midfielder Thiago Mottaat €875,000 and Argentine Javier Pastore €770,000.

The first non-Parisian on the list is Radamel Falcao, the Colombian striker who earns €750,000 a month and, because he is in Monaco, pays no taxes.

The top ten is rounded out by Dani Alves, another Brazilian defender at PSG, who makes €700,000. Next come three more PSG stars - German striker Julian Draxler and Italian playmaker Marco Verratti both make €600,000.

PSG's French striker Hatem Ben Arfa is tied on €500,000 a month with two Marseille players, the former West Ham player Dimitri Payet and Brazilian Luiz Gustavo.

At the other end of the Ligue 1 salary table are Amiens, where the average monthly salary is €15,000, including three players on just €2,800.

Since the sacking of the Marcelo Bielsa, who was making €560,000 a month to coach Lille before he stormed out, PSG's Unai Emery has become the highest earning manager on €450,000 a month.

Next comes another man working tax-free in Monaco, Leonardo Jardim, on €350,000 closely followed by Claudio Ranieri, who won the English Premier League with Leicester in 2016 and makes €340,000 a month in Nantes.