Football:Neymar injury return on schedule, says PSG boss Pochettino

PARIS: Paris St Germain forward Neymar's return from injury is on schedule after he was ruled out for four weeks earlier this month with an adductor muscle injury, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday (Feb 26).

The Brazil international has been sidelined since limping off the pitch on Feb. 10 in a French Cup game against Caen, which ruled him out of PSG's Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona.

He resumed individual training on Thursday, raising hopes that he might be back earlier than expected.

"He has been following the protocol of the medical and performance sector," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 trip to Dijon.

"Today he was on the pitch to train individually. He's got a good mindset. We're happy. Everything is under control in terms of timing. He's on schedule."

PSG, who host Barcelona on Mar 10 in the return leg after claiming an emphatic 4-1 win at the Camp Nou, first need to bounce back in Ligue 1 after they fell down to third with a 2-0 home defeat to Monaco last weekend.

Although Dijon are bottom of the table, PSG face a tricky task as they will be without Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes as well as Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi who are all injured.

PSG trail leaders Lille by four points and second-placed Olympique Lyonnais by one.

