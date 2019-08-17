Football: Neymar left out of PSG team again

PARIS: Neymar has been left out of the Paris St Germain team for the second week running, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday (Aug 17), as speculation continues over whether or not the Brazilian will remain at the French champions.

"He won't be with us," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday's league match away at Rennes, adding that the forward was still not fully fit having missed last week's season opening win over Nimes.

"Ney didn't finish the training with the squad today," said Tuchel. "It's too early. We're waiting another week for him to start with the group again."



Tuchel said Neymar's future at PSG remained undecided, but that he remained one of the club's most important players.

"If I think of a strong PSG team, I think of a team with 'Ney' in it," the German coach said.

Neymar joined Qatari-owned PSG from Barcelona in 2017 in a deal valued at a record 222 million euros (US$246 million).

However, injuries have kept him out of key Champions League matches and media reports have linked him with a transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid.



Leonardo, the PSG sporting director, has confirmed that the club have held talks with potential buyers.

"The transfer window will close in a month," said Tuchel. "For the moment, he's my player."

