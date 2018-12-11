Football: Neymar likely to start for PSG against Red Star

BELGRADE: Neymar is set to start Paris Saint-Germain's crucial Champions League tie at Red Star Belgrade if he comes through a pre-match training session unscathed, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday (Dec 10).

"I think if training goes well today (Monday) then it's obvious he will play," the German said.

The world's most expensive player came off early in the 2-2 draw at Bordeaux on Dec 2 after hurting the same groin he injured playing for Brazil against Cameroon in November.

The Brazilian could line up alongside France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe to form a potent PSG attack.

Mbappe praised Neymar's ability in the pre-match press conference.

"It's a massive advantage for us, we'll see on Tuesday all the quality he has," he said.

"He'll be there and he'll prove his quality by helping us win."

The Parisians need to win in Serbia on Tuesday if they are to guarantee a place in the last 16.

Liverpool face Napoli in the other Group C fixture with the Reds needing to clinch all three points at Anfield to have any chance of advancing.